Expect Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to pick a very straight-forward and strong lineup Tuesday night at Chelsea FC. There should not be any so-called squad rotation, in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal fixture.

Winning the Champions League is what the main focus is and should be for the powerhouse club from the Spanish capital this season.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid UCL Quarterfinal Leg 2/2 FYIs

Kick: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 8 PM Local Time, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Aggregate: Real Madrid leads 2-0

Win 90 Minute Result Probabilities: Chelsea 35%, Real Madrid 38%, Extra Time 27%

Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga are two players who we didn’t include in our final lineup prediction, but strongly considered. The rest just basically picks itself.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC (UCL)

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Modric, Valverde, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Prediction: Chelsea 0, Real Madrid 0

Expect Los Blancos to dominate overall, but struggle to finish off their chances. The good news is they won’t need to, in order to progress through to the semis.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

