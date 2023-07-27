Everything is bigger in Texas, or so they say! Does that apply to El Clasico too? Hey, whenever Real Madrid and FC Barcelona get together it’s huge, no matter what the stakes. Even if it is an exhibition match.

But this will be a big deal in Big D because AT&T Stadium, where arguably the biggest brand name sports franchise dwells (the Dallas Cowboys), is the perfect venue for hosting massive sporting events.

El Clasico FYIs

Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona

Kickoff: Sat July 29, 4pm CST, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX, USA

Watch: ESPN+

If J.R. Ewing were real, and not a fictional character, he would be here. In the stadium’s best sky suite of course. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti knows he must put on a good show for this, so expect a pretty strong team at the kickoff. In fact, Ancelotti believes that his squad is ready for the season, and doesn’t need to add anybody else before the summer transfer window shuts.

Yes, he said this amid all the Kylian Mbappe transfer narratives/sagas.

“The squad is fine,” The Italian told the media last night.

“We won’t have problems with the squad. A problem would be having a squad without quality … The squad is great. It’s complete.”

When asked specifically about Mbappé, he refused to be drawn in to that conversation, responding with nothing but a terse: “Next question.”

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs FC Barcelona (El Clasico Friendly)

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Modric; Bellingham; Joselu, Vini

