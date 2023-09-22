The Madrid Derby, or El Derbi Madrileño, will soon be upon us, and this edition looks pretty evenly matched on paper. While Real Madrid is sitting in the La Liga penthouse and looking imperial right now, Atletico Madrid, who always brings their A game to this rivalry, will have the home field advantage.

And as we covered in the last post, Carlo Ancelotti has some fitness issues in his squad to contend with.

El Derbi Madrileño FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 24, 8pm, Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

La Liga Position, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 15 pts, WWWWW Atletico Madrid 7th, 7 pts, LWDW

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 37% Draw 28% Atletico Madrid 35%

Atletico suffered a shock defeat to Valencia last weekend, so it will be interesting to see how they respond here. They are also coming off a disappointing loss in the Champions League this midweek.

Atletico also have some injury issues in the midfield to contend with, and they really miss the leadership of injury-riddled club captain Koke.

That all said, let’s take our best guess now at what Ancelloti’s first team choice will be here.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Atletico Madrid

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Lucas Vazquez, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Nacho; Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Jude Bellingham; Joselu Mato, Rodrygo

