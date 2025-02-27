Having recently seen their place in the La Liga penthouse usurped, and by their arch-rivals FC Barcelona no less, Real Madrid are majorly motivated. A trip to the lovely medieval town of Seville awaits, for a clash at Real Betis. Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will have to make do without some key pieces, such as Jude Bellingham and Dani Ceballos, but a huge money club like this always has massive depth on the roster.

It will not be hard for Ancelotti to fill out the team sheet with lots of extremely talented, very accomplished players.

Real Betis at Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Mar. 1, 6:30pm, Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

LL Position, Form: Real Madrid 2nd, 54 pts, WLDDW Real Betis 7th, 35 pts, WDLWW

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 55% Draw 23% Real Betis 22%

The first name on the team sheet will be Kylian Mbappe, who returns from having missed a cup match and a training session due to having a tooth out. Expect a 4-2-2-2 formation in effect here.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Real Betis

Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Raul Ascensio, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Aurelian Tchouameni; Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz; Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

