Xabi Alonso Set to Replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Just a few hours ago, it was officially announced that Carlo Ancelotti will take the job as head coach of the Brazil national team. It was widely reported a few weeks ago that this would happen, but now it’s official. Ancelotti has only the three matches left, all of which are now dead rubber, after the El Clasico defeat yesterday effectively ended their La Liga chances. It has been speculated upon, for quite some time, who the successor will be- former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso.

Today brought the first report that Alonso will indeed succeed Ancelotti, and his tenure begins June 1.

That’s according to a Spanish television report, by Josep Pedrerol on El Chiringuito, as cited in AS. Alonso, who has one Bundesliga match remaining this season, will leave Bayer Leverkusen to sign a three year deal at the Bernabeu. At Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso made Bundesliga history by accomplishing an invincible season, which hadn’t been done before.

He has already said his official goodbyes to the German club, confirming his departure on Friday. Ancelotti was full of praise for Alonso.

“I saw [Alonso’s announcement],” the new Brazil boss said at his post match press conference yesterday.

“I’ve read he’s leaving Leverkusen, where he’s done a fantastic job. All doors are open to him, because he’s shown himself to be one of the best coaches in the world.”

