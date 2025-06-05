When Ronaldinho received a standing ovation at Santiago Bernabéu

One of the most iconic moments in football history occurred on November 19, 2005. If you like football, now you can make your sports betting on 1xbet.com.gh/en on everything that this sport has to offer. Here Ronaldinho, playing for FC Barcelona, received a standing ovation from Real Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. This was a rare and remarkable tribute in one of football’s fiercest rivalries, El Clásico. Whenever Barcelona and Real Madrid face each other, you can make your sports betting on their matches at the 1xBet platform.

A flawless performance

During this La Liga match, Ronaldinho delivered a performance of sheer brilliance. He scored 2 sensational solo goals, effortlessly weaving through Madrid's defense.

He did so showcases 3 abilities:

talent;

speed;

and close control.

The ease with which he glided past world-class players left fans and commentators in awe. His 2nd goal, especially, was a masterpiece: he picked up the ball near the halfway line, danced past defenders Sergio Ramos and Iván Helguera, and calmly slotted the ball past Iker Casillas.

An incredibly rare occurrence

Barcelona won the game 3–0, with Samuel Eto'o scoring the opener. But it was Ronaldinho who stole the spotlight. As he celebrated his 2nd goal, something extraordinary happened: thousands of Real Madrid supporters, known for their loyalty and fierce competitiveness, rose from their seats to applaud him. The Bernabéu, typically a hostile environment for Barça players, recognized genius when it saw it.

This gesture mirrored a similar moment in 1983 when Diego Maradona also received applause at the Bernabéu. This also cemented Ronaldinho’s legacy not just as a great player, but as an artist who transcended rivalry. His performance was so sublime, so joyful, that even rivals couldn’t help but show respect.

That day, Ronaldinho didn't just win a match, he won the hearts of football fans around the world, proving that beauty in sport can bridge even the deepest divides. It remains a shining example of respect, sportsmanship, and the unifying power of football.

