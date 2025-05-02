The chance is potentially there, this weekend, for Real Madrid to make up some ground in the La Liga title race. Madrid’s arch-rivals, FC Barcelona, could field a more weakened team tomorrow, as they’re focusing on their UEFA Champions League semifinal with Inter Milan right now. They’re facing the absolute bottom side in the table, Valladolid, so the time is right to rest some of the starters. Of course, it is doubtful that any Madristas can trust Valladolid, the very worst team in the league, and by a considerable margin, to take points from that match. On top of that, Celta Vigo is no easy proposition- getting a good result here will be a challenge.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 4, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Content: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google’s Result Probability: Real Madrid 71% Draw 16% Celta Vigo 13%

La Liga Positioning, Form Guide: Real Madrid 2nd, 66 pts WLWWW Celta Vigo 7th, 46 pts DWLLW

So we’ll just have to see how it all shakes out. Carlo Ancelotti will no doubt go full strength here.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup Prediction vs Celta Vigo

Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Raul Asencio, Aurelien Tchouameni, Fran García; Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham; Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories