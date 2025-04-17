For the most part, building a real life fantasy football team just doesn’t work. You can’t go out and just spend all the money you can on every star player that you can get. It doesn’t automatically equal championships/titles/trophies. Real Madrid enter the Sunday clash vs Athletic Club trailing FC Barcelona by four points in the La Liga table.

And now, their manager won’t be even be sticking around to try and defend his/their league title.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. April 20, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Content: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google’s Result Probability: Real Madrid 58% Draw 23% Athletic Club 19%

La Liga Positioning, Form Guide: Real Madrid 2nd, 66 pts WLWWW Athletic Club 3rd, 63 pts LLDDW

We already know that Ancelotti/Real Madrid won’t be defending their Champions League title from last season, as they were officially eliminated from that competition last night.

It turns out that going out and signing the best footballer alive (arguably) in Kylian Mbappe (who is suspended here, and might have a knock on his foot too) and adding him to an already loaded team didn’t automatically mean they would win anything and everything on the planet.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup Prediction vs Athletic Club

Thibaut Courtois; Endrick, Luka Modric, Antonio Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric; Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Brahim Diaz

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories