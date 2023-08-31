Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior will be sidelined for awhile, having suffered a muscular injury, in the thigh/hamstring region of the body, in last weekend’s win over Celta Vigo. Vini will miss five LaLiga games in addition to Getafe on Saturday, and that includes Real Sociedad, Las Palmas, Girona, Osasuna and the Madrid derby against Atletico. (more on this here)

He will also be sidelined for Madrid’s first two group stage clashes in the Champions League (more on that shortly)

Real Madrid vs Getafe FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 2, 4:15pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 73% Draw 18% Getafe win 9%

La Liga Position, Form Real Madrid 1st, WWW, 9 pts Getafe 11th, WLD, 4 pts

UCL Draw

ICYMI, Real Madrid were drawn into Group C, where their three opponents will be Napoli, SC Braga and Union Berlin. Relatively easy, right? Well, anything should be when you’re the Reyes del Europa.

Here is the full UCL group stage draw results below

Rest of the Madrid Team News

Elsewhere Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos are on the road to recovery, and they could be in contention to feature here, at least in some capacity. The same cannot be said for the trio of Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois and Arda Guler.

All will remain sidelined here, and not listed on team sheet come Saturday.

