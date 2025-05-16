There is certainly no shortage of new injury/fitness concerns for Real Madrid as they prepare to travel to Sevilla FC. Vinicius Junior (ankle sprain), Rodrygo (illness/fever), Brahim Diaz (torn fiber in the adductor muscle), Andriy Lunin (hand) and Lucas Vazquez (unspecified muscular injury) are all doubtful here.

And that is on top of the large group of players that have all been long ruled out for the remainder of this season.

Real Madrid at Sevilla FC FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday, May 18, 7pm local, Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

Real Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Form: Real Madrid WWWLW Sevilla FC DLDLW

La Liga Standing: Real Madrid 2nd, 62 pts Sevilla FC 14th, 41 pts

Result Probability: Real Madrid win 53% Draw 23% Sevilla FC win 23%

Real Madrid Team News

Antonio Rudiger (lateral meniscus tear), Ferland Mendy (unspecified muscular injury), David Alaba (also a meniscus), Eduardo Camavinga (hamstring), Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal (both cruciate ligament tears) have all long been taken out of consideration until 2025-26.

So with all of these players out, manager Carlo Ancelotti with foot outside the exit door and the La Liga title already decided, what kind of starting lineup could we see?

