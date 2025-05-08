Sevilla vs Real Madrid preview, team news, tickets, and prediction

Sevilla will host Real Madrid in this crucial La Liga match day 37 game of the 2024-25 season. It has been a season full of drama and so many changes between Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Madrid at the top.

As of the time of writing, Sevilla are 16th with 38 points from 34 games, while Real Madrid have garnered 75 points from the same number of games and they are second on the log. Based on that, the Seville club are battling for survival, while Los Blancos are trailing Barcelona by four points in the title race.

Sevilla’s season has had a lot of ups and downs. They have been in the relegation battle far too long for a club with a huge history in La Liga. They went ahead to bring in Francisco Garcia as the club’s new head coach just before the start of the season, while signing the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidera Ejuke, and Oscar Rodriguez in preparation for the new season. Things did not take off as expected with the opening game of the season ending in a 2-2 draw at Las Palmas. They failed to win their next three games, recording two losses and one draw.

On match day five, Jesus Navas scored the only goal to help Sevilla claim their first win of the season against Getafe. That win was followed by another defeat at Alaves before they went three games without a loss by beating Valladolid, Athletic Club (D), and Real Betis (W). The Andalusian club then lost 5-1 to league favourites Barcelona before recovering to beat Espanyol 2-0 on the road.

In the Copa Del Rey, they eased past Las Rozas FC 3-0 before returning to La Liga by suffering back-to-back losses to Real Sociedad and Leganes without scoring. The Seville club won two their next four La Liga games, while they also progressed in the Cup. 2024 ended in a 4-2 defeat at Real Madrid in the reverse fixture, while they were dumped out of the cup by Almeria in early January. Since then, the club have won just three league games and are currently six points above the drop zone with four games to go.

Due to poor results and performances, Sevilla sacked coach Francisco Garcia Pimienta on Sunday after a fourth consecutive La Liga defeat back in April. “Sevilla would like to thank García Pimienta for his work during these months, as well as for his professionalism, wishing him the best of luck in his future challenges,” said the Andalusian club in a statement. Sevilla have since named Joaquin Caparros as his replacement. The club’s sixth manager in the last three years.

Meanwhile, it has been a turbulent season for Real Madrid, who have fallen short on many fronts this term. Carlo Ancelotti’s men have already lost to Barcelona in the Super Cup and recently in the Copa Del Rey. Los Blancos started the season quite well with some wins in the La Liga before losing 4-0 to Barcelona at home in the reverse leg.

In Europe, they lost to Lille and AC Milan to put their qualification to the next round in jeopardy, but they recovered well to claim a place in the playoffs stage. They faced Manchester City and took them apart before battling past Atletico Madrid in the next stage. However, their run in the competition came to an end at the hands of Arsenal in the quarter-finals stage, who soundly beat them 5-1 on aggregate, including a 2-1 win at the Bernabeu.

Since those defeats to Arsenal, Madrid have struggled but managed to take four consecutive wins in the La Liga. They have been playing catch-up to Barcelona, who have opened a four-point lead at the top of the log with four games to go at the time of writing.

Sevilla, in their good years, were a solid match for Real Madrid, but they are currently on a bad run. The Andalusian club have not won a game since March and are winless in their past seven La Liga games. On the other hand, Real Madrid are trying to make a last-minute charge for the league title as they have won their past four games.

In terms of the head-to-head, from the past 53 games played between Sevilla and Real Madrid since 2003, Sevilla have won 16, Real Madrid have won 33, and the remaining 4 games have been stalemates.

Match tickets

The epic match at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville kicks off on Sunday, 18th of May 2025 at 18:00 GMT+1.

The 42,714-capacity stadium will host this fixture between the La Liga giants.

Getting Sevilla vs Real Madrid tickets could take a lot of work given the standard of this game. Hence, you are advised to search ticket reselling sites should they be expectedly sold out on each club’s channels.

Team news

Line-ups

At the time of writing, Ruben Vargas has been battling a hamstring problem recently, while Tanguy Nianzou and Akor Adams remain major doubts due to muscular problems. Defender Nemanja Gudelj returns to the backline, while Dodi Lukebakio is set to also return from suspension.

Sevilla possible XI: Nyland; Carmona, Bade, Gudelj, Pedrosa; Agoume, Saul; Juanlu, Sow, A Garcia; Fernandez.

Real Madrid do have their injury issues with the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao (out of season), and Dani Carvajal (out of season). With the shortage of CBs, Asencio is expected to continue at the heart of the backline, while Vinicius and Mbappe will be expected to lead the attack with support from Bellingham and Valverde from the midfield.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Vazquez; Asencio, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos; Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe.

Prediction

Sevilla have just one simple thing on their mind: stay up. The record winners of the Europa League were not in Europe last season, and it seems they will miss out again. Being the season’s penultimate game, things could have gone their way even before this clash. However, try to get your Sevilla tickets early for this clash.

In the past seven league meetings, Real Madrid have won six of them and are currently in better shape to extend that run. In addition, Sevilla have not beaten them in La Liga since 2018.

Sevilla 1-2 Real Madrid

