For Real Madrid, they are dealing with some torn meniscuses or meniscus tears, plural. Both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are now done for the season with this specific type of knee injury. With Rudiger, it’s a tear in the lateral meniscus, and he won’t be on the pitch, in any capacity, until July. With Alaba, well, it’s another chapter in the recent book of his career- one that could be titled “Extremely Injury Prone.”

It’s too bad, because Rudiger and Alaba will now join the Real Madrid players who are out for the season, due to injury, club.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 4, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Content: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google’s Result Probability: Real Madrid 71% Draw 16% Celta Vigo 13%

La Liga Positioning, Form Guide: Real Madrid 2nd, 66 pts WLWWW Celta Vigo 7th, 46 pts DWLLW

Real Madrid Team News

This specific club already included Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao. The news is much better for Ferland Mendy, and his unspecified muscular injury. He might return some time within the middle of this month. He could still feature again before the 2025-26 season wraps.

