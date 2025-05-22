When Real Madrid hosts Real Sociedad on Sunday, in the La Liga season finale, it will be a match where change is in the air. Two changes actually. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is on his way out, set to take the same gig with the Brazilian national team. He goes from one program with massively sky high expectations to another. Ancelotti has a big task ahead of him there, but he’s no stranger to big time pressure.

On the other side, club legend Xabi Alonso is stepping in, having just entirely elevated the club he just goodbye to- Bayer Leverkusen.

La Liga Season Finale FYIs

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Kickoff: Sat. May. 24, 4:15pm, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material Starting XI Prediction Team News

LL Position, Form: Real Madrid 2nd, 81 pts, WWLWW Real Sociedad 11th, 46 pts, LDLLW

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 67% Draw 18% Real Sociedad 15%

Alonso will be expected to not just compete for trophies, but to win them, immediately. That is always the expectation at Madrid, and it is only ramped up now that Kylian Mbappe is around. The French superstar’s first season at Madrid ended without silverware.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup Prediction vs Real Sociedad

Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio, Aurelien Tchouameni, F Garcia; Arda Guler, Fede Valverde, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos; Endrick, Kylian Mbappe

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories