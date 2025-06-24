Of all the different priorities and challenges that lay ahead for first year Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, the primary one may be managing egos and personalities. Alonso has to make sure that all the superstars are happy and getting their minutes on the pitch. You don’t want anyone unsettled, and from there, then wanting out. It’s a story angle to watch for on Thursday night when Madrid take on RB Salzburg in the Club World Cup group stage finale. On paper, this shapes up to be Los Blancos’ toughest CWC group stage game yet.

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg FYIs

Kickoff: Thursday June 26, 9pm EST, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA (Home of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles!)

Competition: 2025 FIFA Club World Grouping H Group Stage Matchday 3 of 3

Group H Standing: Real Madrid 1st, 4 pts DW RB Salzburg 2nd, 4 pts, DW

Real Madrid Preview Material: Tournament Preview Team News Starting XI Prediction

Watch: DAZN is streaming the whole tournament for free while TNT Sports/Tru TV are airing a few games, but not this one.

Xabi will need to play the winning hand in Philly, and this is what we think that might look like.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs RB Salzburg

Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Raul Asencio, Fran Garcia; Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler; Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Jr., Gonzalo Garcia

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories