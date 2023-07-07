PSG Believe that Kylian Mbappe Has Agreed to Join Real Madrid

There are summer transfer window “sagas” and then there is the soap opera that surrounds Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe. While Declan Rice to Arsenal, Mason Mount to Manchester United and Christian Pulisic to AC Milan have all been or still are long, tedious sagas, they don’t have as much drama as this narrative.

According to the latest developments, Mbappe will likely get the move he wants to Real Madrid, eventually.

You just have two questions to be resolved.

One, will it happen this summer or next?

Two, if it is not 2024, when he would walk away for free, then how much will the Ligue 1 powerhouse get in return for him this summer?

Mbappe made his stance clear publicly- he wants to see out his contract, but will not re-sign. This prompted a response from PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, which included the following ultimatum- re-sign by July 31 of this year, or be sold off to the highest bidder.

Kylian Mbappe, currently on holiday in Cameroon, is reportedly relaxed and unphased by that threat. And according to Sky Sports, PSG believe that Mbappe has already agreed to join Madrid, on a free, in 2024. With that in mind, they’ll sell the high-flying forward to whomever returns with the best offer.

The article states: “In the past it has been thought that PSG would prefer not do business with Real Madrid, but if Mbappe does not extend his contract, they will sell him to anyone who can afford to buy him. The asking price is likely to be about £150m.”

It is easy to understand why they previously didn’t want to do business with Madrid, as the Bernabeu has been aggressively pursuing Mbappe for some time already. This is actually part three of the Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer saga.

Parts one and two were in the past two summer transfer windows.

Now it’s all about hammering out a deal, who makes the first move, and if required, who blinks first in negotiations.

According to ESPN today:

“Madrid remain hopeful of being able to conclude a deal they estimate will be worth more than €200 million ($217.87m), but they want Mbappe or PSG to make the first move before negotiations officially begin.”

When the stakes are this high and the money this big, it could be awhile before this is resolved. We have 24 days until PSG’s supposed ultimatum/deadline.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories