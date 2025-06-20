The Pachuca clash just cannot come fast enough for Real Madrid. It is debatable how serious the bigger clubs are taking this 2025 Club World Cup (or at least how serious they should be taking it), but a draw with Al Hilal in the opener has to feel like a loss for Los Blancos.

When Fede Valverde missed that injury time penalty kick…well Madristas everywhere had to feel gutted.

Real Madrid vs Pachuca FYIs

Kickoff: Sun June 22, 3pm EST, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Competition: 2025 FIFA Club World Grouping H Group Stage Matchday 2 of 3

Real Madrid Preview Material: Tournament Preview Team News Starting XI Prediction

Watch: DAZN is streaming the whole tournament for free while TNT Sports/Tru TV are airing a few games, including this one.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois certainly offered an explanation during his post game media opportunities, stating that the club is still playing Carlo Ancelotti’s systems.

New manager Xabi Alonso has made it clear- this makeover of the club is going to take some time. Beating Pachuca, a mid-table Liga MX side, won’t accomplish much, but it would still be progress!

Real Madrid Starting Lineup Prediction vs Pachuca (Club World Cup)

Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Aurielien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler; Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Jr., Gonzalo Garcia

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

