Paris Saint-Germain takes on Real Madrid tomorrow night in New York City, the Big Apple, the Capital of the World, the city so nice they named it twice. Well, actually it’ll be in the greater NYC metro area- across the river in New Jersey, but you get the general idea. For both sides, they are selection issues to contend with, due to disciplinary issues. Let’s start with PSG, as Willian Pacho is suspended for this one, after he drew red for a dangerous tackle on Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka in the quarterfinal round.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Wed July 9, 3pm EST, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ, USA

Format: Club World Cup Semifinal

PSG vs Real Madrid Team News

Lucas Hernandez also drew red in that match, and he now finds himself suspended for this semis as well.

Flipping over to Madrid, new signing Dean Huijsen, who has been stellar so far, is also suspended for this clash. Huijsen committed a pointless, worthless foul late in the quarterfinal win over Borussia Dortmund, and now the team selection will pay a price for that here.

Real Madrid Injuries

Endrick is a doubt here, as he continues working back towards full match fitness, having recently recovered from a hamstring problem. Meanwile Dani Carvajal (knee), Eduardo Camavinga (muscle) and Ferland Mendy (muscle) remain out.

