Real Madrid Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Osasuna

Real Madrid head to Pamplona on Saturday, but it isn’t for the running of the bulls. No, it’s a La Liga fixture at Osasuna, a side hungry for points, as they look to climb up the table towards maybe potentially securing a slot in a UEFA competition for next season. As for Madrid, they’ll head into this one riding some momentum, having just vanquished Manchester City in midweek Champions League competition.

Osasuna at Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 15, 3:15pm, El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain

LL Position, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 50 pts, WWWLD Osasuna 9th, 31 pts, LDDWD

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 60% Draw 22% Osasuna 6%

Los Blancos will look to ride that positive momentum from continental competition into the domestic top flight. And they’ll do sitting perched in penthouse position, so that just further adds to the already good vibes right now.

Dani Carvajal (cruciate ligament tear), Eder Militao (cruciate ligament tear), Antonio Rudiger (unspecified muscle injury), David Alaba (adductor) and Lucas Vazquez (hamstring) all remain sidelined as longer-term injury absentees.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Osasuna

Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Aurelian Tchouameni, Raul Ascensio, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham; Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

