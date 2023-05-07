Real Madrid Team News vs Man City: Militao, Modric, Mendy

Real Madrid central defender Eder Militao needs to “wake up” according to manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Brazilian made an error that was extremely costly in Los Blancos 2-0 loss to Real Sociedad on Tuesday night.

When the topic of Militao came up in the post game presser, Ancelotti answered: “I agree, he has to wake up. And has to do soon.” The centre-back is in focus again this Tuesday, and once again it will be about past mistakes that he has made.

Manchester City at Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Tue May 9, 8pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Competition: UCL Semifinals, Leg 1/2

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News: Real Madrid Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Manchester City

Draw: Real Madrid 31% Manchester City 44% Extra Time 25%

Real Madrid Team News

He is suspended for the first leg of Madrid’s semifinal Champions League tie against Manchester City having accumulated three yellow cards in the tournament thus far.

Militao picked up the third yellow against Chelsea in the second leg of the quarterfinal round. Elsewhere left back Ferland Mendy is expected to be absent here as he continues to recover from a calf injury. However, we will close with some better news.

Luka Modric has now fully recovered from his hamstring injury, as he featured off the bench in the Copa del Rey final. Now he should be ready again for starter’s minutes in this one.

