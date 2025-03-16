When it comes to injuries, this La Liga season, Real Madrid C.F. have certainly had their share. And then some. Back in the fall, around the times of the autumn international periods, they were in full blown injury crisis mode. Things have alleviated substantially now though. So with that in mind, let’s get you up to speed on Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, Jesus Vallejo, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao.

Here at the March international break, Madrid sit on top of the Liga table, three points ahead of their arch-rivals, FC Barcelona, who will face Atletico Madrid in a monster matchup later on today.

It is worth noting however, that even once that match is in the books, Barcelona will still have a game in hand on the Madristas.

Ferland Mendy

The most recent addition to the Madrid injury list, Mendy suffered a hamstring injury that will sideline him for sometime.

He’ll probably miss the next La Liga fixture, against Leganes on March 29 and the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg, against Real Sociedad, on April 1.

Dani Ceballos

Also a hamstring problem, the most optimistic outlook for his return could be the Champions League quarterfinal clash with Arsenal on April 8. But that would be a bit of a reach, probably.

Jesus Vallejo

The least severe of the Real Madrid injury concerns, he’s suffering from an unspecified muscular injury. His timeline for return remains unknown.

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao

Done for the season, and well into next season with cruciate ligament tears.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

