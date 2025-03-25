Real Madrid Team News vs Leganes: Mendy, Ceballos, Vallejo

Yes, we’re getting to be closer to that point- where he call time on the last international break of the season. It won’t be long until club play resumes, and when it does, Real Madrid will host Leganes. Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has a trio of injury concerns in Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos and Jesus Vallejo.

Let’s run through the triad, and more, right now.

Leganes at Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Mar. 29, 6:30pm, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Full Injury Report Starting Lineup Prediction

LL Position, Form: Real Madrid 2nd, 60 pts, DWLWW Leganes 18th, 27 pts, WDLWW

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 84% Draw 11% Leganes 5%

Real Madrid Team News

We start with Mendy, who suffered a hamstring injury that will force him to miss out on Saturday, and probably a game or two, at least, beyond that.

Shifting gears to Ceballos, while he also has a hamstring problem, the news relating to it is much better. He’s a doubt, but nothing more severe than that, for this match.

Finally, in regards to Vallejo, mum’s the word.

He’s got a muscle injury, but little is known about the severity of it, and what the timeline is for his return.

