Real Madrid Team News vs Real Sociedad: Mendy, Ceballos, Guler

In the words of Lorde: “And we’ll never be royals (royals). It don’t run in our blood. That kind of luxe just ain’t for us.” But this match is all about royal blood; at least in the namesake. As it’s a Real (Spanish for royal) Derby. Real Madrid currently sits on the throne in the La Liga table, as they’re aiming for league title regime change this season; i.e. hoping usurp the crown from archrival FC Barcelona.

Real Sociedad is hoping to enter the nobility class.

Real Sociedad at Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 16, 8pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Position, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 12 pts, WWWW Real Sociedad 8th, 6 pts, WDDD

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 59% Draw 23% Real Sociedad 18%

Real Madrid Team News

Ferland Mendy has an unspecified muscular injury, but he seems to be on the road to recovery. He could feature here; ditto for Dani Ceballos, who has apparently recovered from a hamstring issue.

Elsewhere The Next Big Thing Arda Guler is moving closer towards a return from his knee injury, but this match will come too soon for him. Also you have the long-term injury absentees:

Vinicius Jr. (thigh) is out until next month, Thibaut Courtois (ACL) is out for most of the season and Eder Militao (also an ACL) is done for the year.

