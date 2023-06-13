Real Madrid Transfer Talk: Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane

(For part two of today’s Real Madrid transfer talk go here)

While Real Madrid have not officially confirmed the Jude Bellingham deal as of yet, Borussia Dortmund have, and that means the Spanish powerhouse landed one of this summer transfer window’s biggest prizes. Could they land Kylian Mbappe next?

If so, it would certainly send a big message to the rest of the world about their ambitions.

Having failed to win LaLiga or Champions League this past season, (they don’t have too many seasons like that at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu), they’ll be hyper-focused on winning major trophies in 2023-24.

And Mbappe could be there for the prizing, as he’s reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain, in an official letter no less that he won’t exercise his one year option with the French giants.

If he holds to that, it would mean that PSG would have to sell the forward this summer, or risk losing him for free in 2024.

And an Mbappe move could easily break the world transfer fee record, set by his linemate Neymar, when Barcelona sold him to PSG for €222 million (£190 million) in August of 2017.

Mbappe is second on the all time list, as he joined PSG on a permanent basis for €180 million (£190 million) from AS Monaco in 2018.

He moved over the previous year, on a loan basis.

Honestly, Real Madrid is the most likely destination for the 24-year-old Frenchman, a player that most believe is the only answer to the question- who could step up and fill the void left by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Don’t forget that Madrid bid about $200 million for him last summer too, only to see PSG turn it down.

Mbappe could be the answer to the Bernabeu’s pressing question- who will score the goals now that Karim Benzema is gone?

If not Mbappe, then maybe it will be Tottenham talisman Harry Kane.

The timing is perfect, as Madrid know White Hart Lane is in the same position as PSG are with Mbappe- sell this summer, or risk losing him for nothing next year.

From that position of advantage, Madrid would then believe they could nab Harry Kane for a (relatively) cut rate. Maybe even as low as £68 million.

Football.London has more on this narrative, and the reality of the North London club likely to hold out for much more money than that.

Harry Kane is such a phenomenal player, and he truly deserves winners medals, for major trophies, to go along with all his individual honors.

It’s becoming more and more obvious that he won’t ever win a trophy with Tottenham any time in the near future, so he’ll have to go elsewhere for that.

I don’t think many Tottenham supporters would disagree with that.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories