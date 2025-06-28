Real Madrid Team News vs Juventus: Kylian Mbappe, Endrick

Real Madrid are getting some reinforcements for their next Club World Cup clash. Per a report, Kylian Mbappe will be available for the knockout round clash against Juventus. The French phenom has reportedly now built up his match fitness levels, having resumed training, after recovery from gastroenteritis. Having Mbappe back will be a massive boost for Madrid.

There is more good news as Endrick, having recovered a hamstring tendon injury in his right leg, has now joined the club in Miami. Endrick won’t be available against Juve, as he’s being eased back into the swing of things.

Real Madrid vs Juventus FYIs

Kickoff: Tue July 1, 3pm EST, Hard Rock Stadium, Orlando, FL

Format: Club World Cup Round of 16

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Watch: DAZN is streaming all of the matches for free

Real Madrid vs Juventus Team News

The plan is for him to be monitored, during training sessions, and then they will go from there. And for the third and final bit of good news, manager Xabi Alonso will have central defender Raúl Asencio back from having served his suspension. Otherwise, everything remains the same when it comes to the longer-term injury absentees, for both sides.

For Juventus, Juan Cabal and Nicola Savona remain sidelined. Ditto for the other touchline, regarding Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy and Eduardo Camavinga.

