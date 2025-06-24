We’re still waiting on the 2025 Club World Cup debut of Kylian Mbappe, as he continues his recovery from a virus. That virus is reportedly an acute form of gastroenteritis, and it was a case that was severe enough to hospitalize the French winger/forward/striker. Mbappe is back in training, and it’s clear from videos and photos that he’s recently dropped some weight. The weight loss, presumably from the gastroenteritis, has been a major talking point among the Los Blancos community this week and last.

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg FYIs

Kickoff: Thursday June 26, 9pm EST, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA (Home of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles!)

Competition: 2025 FIFA Club World Grouping H Group Stage Matchday 3 of 3

Group H Standing: Real Madrid 1st, 4 pts DW RB Salzburg 2nd, 4 pts, DW

Real Madrid Preview Material: Tournament Preview Team News Starting XI Prediction

Watch: DAZN is streaming the whole tournament for free while TNT Sports/Tru TV are airing a few games, but not this one.

Mbappe the Only Real Madrid Team News Item Right Now

Outside of Mbappe, who could play some minutes here off the bench, but certainly won’t start, there are no major player status changes to cover right now. Thus far, Gonzalo Garcia Torres has done a good job filling in for Mbappe.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories