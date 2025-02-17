Real Madrid are in great position to move on to the next phase of the UEFA Champions League. While they obviously didn’t want to have to deal with this stage of the competition, and it’s not ideal, barring an upset at home against Man City, they’ll be moving on in the knockouts.

While the format obviously has changed, the storylines remain familiar.

UEFA Champions League Playoff Round Leg 2/2 FYIs

Real Madrid at Man City

Aggregate: Madrid leads 3-2

Kickoff: Wed. Feb. 19, 8pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Starting XI Predictions: Man City Real Madrid

Google Result Probability, 90 Min: Manchester City 26% Extra Time 22% Real Madrid 52%

If Madrid are to raise the European cup yet again, then this one would go down as one of the more unlikely. However, we’ve already seen this, many times, in their history of continental competition.

That’s why they have won so many of these European tournaments- they’re used to defying the odds

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Man City (Champions League)

Thibaut Courtois; Fede Valverde, Aurielen Tchouameni, Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy; Ernesto Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga; Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr.; Kylian Mbappe.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories