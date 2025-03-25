It won’t be long until La Liga action resumes, as the final FIFA window of the 2024-25 season is nearing completion. The Saturday slate of action sees Real Madrid host Leganes in a clash featuring two sides from the opposite ends of the table.

The hosts are right in the thick of the league title race, while the visitors are hoping to avoid relegation.

Leganes at Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Mar. 29, 8pm, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Full Injury Report Starting Lineup Prediction

LL Position, Form: Real Madrid 2nd, 60 pts, DWLWW Leganes 18th, 27 pts, WDLWW

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 84% Draw 11% Leganes 5%

In other words, this match should be very lopsided; at least on paper. Of course, any given Saturday…that’s why they play the matches…anything in possible…pick your painful platitude.

We’ll stop the cliche convention right now, and just get to the starting lineup prediction now.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup Prediction vs Leganes

Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Kylian Mbappe

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

