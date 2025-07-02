This weekend heralds the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup quarterfinals, and with it, we have Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund, a rematch of the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final. The stakes are nowhere near as high this time around, but both sides want that prize money, so it’s time to ball out. It is very debatable how meaningful/meaningless this tournament is, and honestly, there are no right or wrong answers on that.

Does it really need to exist? No, probably not.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FYIs

Kickoff: Sat July 5, 4pm EST, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ, USA

Format: Club World Cup Quarterfinal

Preview Material for both sides: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions

Watch: DAZN is streaming every match, without a subscription fee. However, it doesn’t seem like any of the fixtures in this round are being televised.

Or at least definitely not in this expanded format, because now the players are getting next to nothing when it comes to a summer holiday. Still, Real Madrid vs. BVB is always a headliner fixture, not matter the format. And both sides are in it to win it, so they’ll go with their best foot forward here.

Starting Lineup Predictions

Borussia Dortmund

Gregor Kobel; Niklas Süle, Waldemar Anton, Ramy Bensebaini; Julian Ryerson, Felix Nmecha, Pascal Gross, Daniel Svensson; Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi; Serhou Guirassy.

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, Fran Garcia; Fede Valverde, Aurlien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham; Arda Güler, Gonzalo Garcia, Vinicius Junior.

