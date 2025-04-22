It hasn’t been the season that anyone expected at Real Madrid, but their La Liga title hopes remain very much alive. Up next is a visit to Getafe, a side with nothing to play for the rest of the run in.

Getafe is smack dab in the middle of the table, with no chances of European qualification. So that’s the bad news for them.

Real Madrid at Getafe FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. April 23, Coliseum Stadium, Getafe, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Content: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google’s Result Probability: Real Madrid 54% Draw 26% Getafe 20%

La Liga Positioning, Form Guide: Real Madrid 2nd, 66 pts WWLWW Athletic Club 13th, 39 pts WLWLL

The good news for Getafe is that they’re in no danger of the drop though.

Kylian Mbappe and Ferland Mendy will remain out injured for this one, but should return to action on Saturday, in the Copa Del Rey final against arch-rival FC Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey title tilt.

Here is who we think will take their spots in the lineup, as well everyone else we believe will make the first team.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup Prediction at Getafe

Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vázquez, Raul Asencio, David Alaba, Fran García, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham; Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Jr, Endrick

