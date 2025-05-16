Real Madrid Starting Lineup Prediction at Sevilla FC

It remains to be seen how Real Madrid will approach these last two games of the season. Will they be all that intense? Is Sevilla FC going to face a side that truly leaves it all out on the pitch? Los Blancos have nothing left to play for, and they’re really banged up right now.

Plus manager Carlo Ancelotti is set to take the Brazil job, with Xabi Alonso coming in as the successor.

Real Madrid at Sevilla FC FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday, May 18, 7pm local, Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

Real Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Form: Real Madrid WWWLW Sevilla FC DLDLW

La Liga Standing: Real Madrid 2nd, 62 pts Sevilla FC 14th, 41 pts

Result Probability: Real Madrid win 53% Draw 23% Sevilla FC win 23%

In other words, this will be a match where some reserves and youngsters get a run out. Of course, some of the first team regulars will be there too. It is not going to be a weak side by any means.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup Prediction at Sevilla

Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Marco Asencio, Fran Garcia; Arda Guler, Dani Ceballos, Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham; Endrick, Kylian Mbappe

