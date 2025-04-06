Interestingly enough, Real Madrid are currently not the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League. Their opponents on Tuesday night, Arsenal FC, are not either, but Madrid have better odds than the Gunners right now.

The current consensus front-runners are FC Barcelona, but Paris Saint-Germain are not far behind.

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Tue. April 8, 8pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Arsenal FC Real Madrid

Starting Lineup Predictions Arsenal FC Real Madrid

Google’s Result Probability: Real Madrid 31% Draw 29% Arsenal FC 40%

But honestly, at this point, it’s kind of up for grabs. PSG has never won this competition, so it’s kind of hard to deem them the favorites. Barca has had a strong season though, so they are certainly a solid contender.

Of course, no one owns this competition quite like Real Madrid, so you can never count them out. We’ve seen Los Blancos sides that were not expected to ultimately take the title, eventually emerge triumphant in the end, and this side could definitely join them in that regard.

I mean just look at this potential starting lineup for Tuesday night. There is a ton of talent and depth.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup Prediction at Arsenal FC

Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga; Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Kylian Mbappe

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories