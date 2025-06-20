Real Madrid Team News vs Pachuca: Kylian Mbappe Update

There is just one fitness/availability concern for Real Madrid, ahead of their second Club World Cup match, but it is huge one. Kylian Mbappe missed the score draw with Al Hilal, as well as the training session that preceded it, due to a fever.

It turns out that the fever was a symptom of something more serious- gastroenteritis, which landed him in the hospital.

Real Madrid vs Pachuca FYIs

Kickoff: Sun June 22, 3pm EST, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Competition: 2025 FIFA Club World Grouping H Group Stage Matchday 2 of 3

Real Madrid Preview Material: Tournament Preview Team News Starting XI Prediction

Watch: DAZN is streaming the whole tournament for free while TNT Sports/Tru TV are airing a few games, including this one.

When Will Kylian Mbappe Return?

Mbappe has since been released, with the club issuing a statement that read in part: “Mbappe will continue with specific medical treatment and will progressively rejoin team activity.”

It sounds like Kylian Mbappe will be eased back into the swing of things, and with the next kickoff only two days away now, he is very doubtful to feature in this one.

I mean, you never know, but don’t bet on him making the matchday squad.

In the first CWC match, youngster Gonzalo García replaced Mbappe in the lineup, and started at center forward.

