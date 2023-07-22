Amid Real Madrid Links, Kylian Mbappe Axed from PSG Tour

Apparently, Kylian Mbappe is now up for sale. The Frenchman prodigy, arguably the future of the world’s game, was left out of the Paris Saint-Germain squad that is traveling to Japan for the club’s preseason tour.

It was already the most bitter transfer saga of the summer, and today it took another, even more sour, turn.

According to ESPN, PSG have made up their mind not to play him again. Mbappe has already made it clear, he will not sign a contract extension with Les Parisiens.

But he does wish to play out his current deal, and thus, do one more season in the French capital. However, it looks like that just isn’t going to happen.

PSG has made their stance very clear too- if Mbappe won’t re-sign, then he will be sold.

Here’s another update, with some new details (to go along with some already known information) on that this very acrimonious situation; via transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Paris Saint-Germain are convinced that Kylian Mbappé has already agreed terms to join Real Madrid in 2024 on free deal. They wanted an answer on ‘new deal or leave now’ by July 15 — nothing at all. Mbappé, out of pre season tour and considered FOR SALE. PSG want to sell KM. ?? pic.twitter.com/Wy8ZhnbSV0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

So there you have it- Kylian Mbappe is now on the trading block. And since he’s already agreed personal terms with Real Madrid (for a free), if you’re PSG, you might as well try and get paid here.

And they have believed, for over a couple weeks already that Mbappe has agreed to join Real Madrid.

“Players who don’t want to be here, the door is open,” PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi told the squad Tuesday, but without actually naming who he meant specifically.

It’s fairly obvious who he was talking about, as Mbappe was present at the time. This is actually the third straight summer that Madrid have tried to sign the 24-year-old forward.

This time though, it looks like it might actually happen, as PSG probably don’t have a choice. According to the ESPN report, Madrid are willing and ready, once they get the official go-ahead.

The final transfer fee, with add-ons and other costs, is probably going to run north of €200 million. The Bernabeu is believed to be willing to spend that amount, if needs be.

PSG acquired an 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco in 2017 for €180 million ($197m).

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories