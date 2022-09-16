Koke Promises ‘trouble’ if Vinicius Junior Does Celebratory Dancing

Nobody likes a showboat, right? Well, actually the opposite is kind of true. Ostentatious displays in sports are great for neutrals and the media. And it’s awesome if it’s your side that’s doing the celebrating. So ok, actually, a lot of people like a show boat, LOL!

Atletico Madrid team captain Koke, doesn’t appear to be one, however. He made quasi-threatening remarks about what might happen if Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior celebrates a goal with his usual flamboyant dance moves on Sunday in the Capital derby. Asked if he would understand Atletico fans getting upset if Vinicius celebrates in his usual way, Koke responded: “There would be trouble, for sure, [that is] to be expected.”

Madrid Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 18, 1230pm Estadio Metropolitano

Team News: Real Madrid Atlético Madrid

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Atlético Madrid

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

Form Guide: Real Madrid WWWWW Atlético Madrid WDWLD

La Liga Standing: Real Madrid 1st, 15 pts Atlético Madrid 10 pts, 7th

Google Result Probability Atlético Madrid 42% Draw 28% Atlético Madrid 30%

But he also added the following caveat: “If in the end he scores and decides to dance, well, it’s what he wants to do. Would I understand it or not? Everyone has their own way of being and of celebrating goals as they please.”

Well, you know what they say- don’t want to see them celebrate? Stop them from scoring.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti defended his guy, saying he just does not understand why his star player is supposedly controversial with what he’s doing.

“He is a Brazilian, he dances very well, and I don’t think it bothers anyone,” Ancelotti said. “He doesn’t need to change anything regarding his attitude because he respects his rivals and the referee a lot.

“He is a special player because of how he plays, although at times, because of his way of playing, rivals might get angry.”

Neymar, Vinicius’ national teammate with Brazil, was booked for his own goal celebration in PSG’s 3-1 win at Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League this week. Neymar tweeted out support of Junior, writing: “DANCE VINI Jr.”

The world’ most expensive player covered the topic even more on his Instagram, posting: “Dribble, dance and be you. Happy just the way you are. Keep it up my boy, next goal we dance.”

Check out the response from Vinicius on Twitter:

In the words of Enrique Iglesias, “bailamos, let the rhythm take you over, bailamos.”

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories