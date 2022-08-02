Karim Benzema: best assister in the 2011/2012 Champions League

There is always an intense battle for individual awards in the Champions League. For example, many players compete for the title of the best assistant of the tournament. By the way, it is easy to find the livescore of all the confrontations from the world of this tournament on the sports statistics website.

In the 2011/2012 season, Karim Benzema had an unusual achievement in the Champions League. The Frenchman was the tournament’s top assistant. At that time, he had five precise passes on his account. In those years, the forward often played out of position and did not close his teammates’ passes, but created chances for them. Therefore, his achievement looks quite predictable.

In that campaign, "Real Madrid" managed to reach the semifinals of the tournament thanks in large part to Benzema's effective actions.

As for Benzema, he will still be one of the leaders of the “Royal Club” 10 years later. Karim will add the title of top scorer to his list of the tournament’s top assistant, which he will win in the 2021/2022 season.

What helped Benzema to get such an achievement?

In those years "Real Madrid" was run by José Mourinho. He trusted Benzema and regularly put him on the pitch. At the same time, the coach asked the Frenchman to play regularly at the back. That is why he created a lot of chances for his teammates.

If we highlight the factors that allowed Benzema to win an individual award, it is impossible to pass by:

Excellent interaction with partners. He combined perfectly with Cristiano Ronaldo, Mesut Özil, Gonzalo Higuain and many others. Between them there was a good understanding, which allowed “Real” to achieve success in those years. Trust from the coach. José Mourinho’s support made Benzema feel very confident. This allowed him to regularly present brilliant individual performances. Good technique. It allowed the forward to outplay any opponent and make an accurate pass to his partner.

In addition, the Frenchman has always been famous for his ability to make quick decisions on the pitch. He needed just a split second to assess the situation and give the ball to his teammate. This is what the coaching staff valued him for.

You can follow the football matches of "Real" on the sports statistics website. Relevant information is presented here.

