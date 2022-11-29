Ahead of England’s final 2022 World Cup group stage clash (kicking off against Wales in a few hours), transfer rumors swirl around two of the most important players in the Three Lions squad.

Real Madrid have drawn up a shortlist of the players that they want the most, for their squad overhaul, and it includes both Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

That is according to Sport, who report that list also contains Alphonso Davies, Enzo Fernandez, Youri Tielemans, Youssoufa Moukoko and Stanislav Lobotka.

That’s a very ambitious plan, as it’s a shopping list that includes the face of the England national team, the face of the Canadian national team and the player who is set to

The Tottenham talisman and England captain, Harry Kane, was strongly linked with a move away to Manchester City a couple summers ago, but Spurs weren’t ready to part ways with him at the time.

At least not at a price that City was willing to pay. Now it’s being reported that the North London outfit is looking for a fee in the region of €90 million, but that Madrid aren’t willing to go that high.

Considering how the center forward is 29-years-old right now, it’s easy to understand why. Still if they can find common ground on price, this could really happen this summer, and that could be best for all involved.

Said Mauricio Pochettino, who coached Kane before getting sacked and then replaced by Jose Mourinho:

“I always saw Harry Kane as a player who would go to a club like Real Madrid if he ever left England.”

Poch made the comments on a radio show last week.

?? “He’s clearly not going to win trophies playing at Spurs is he?” ? @JohnTerry26 & @Guaje7Villa discuss a potential move to Real Madrid for Harry Kane. pic.twitter.com/JwRq8dUALv — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) November 24, 2022

And for Kane, it’s a chance to finally get a winner’s medal in something, for club or country, because it just doesn’t seem to be happening where he’s at right now.

Moving to Bellingham, Real Madrid will have serious competition for him, from all the big boys, and we covered that already, over at this link.

Regarding Davies, his World Cup is already over as Canada were the second team to be eliminated, after host Qatar. More on Davies and Canada here

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories