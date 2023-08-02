Real Madrid vs Juventus (Club Friendly) Starting XI Predictions

Real Madrid will have their final preseason friendly on Wednesday night, against Juventus in a match that is part of an event that is being branded The Soccer Champions Tour.

This will be the final game in this series, which has spanned close to two weeks and involved six clubs from three different countries. Overall, the Soccer Champions Tour has been a major success in the states.

Soccer Champions Tour FYIs

Real Madrid vs Juventus Club Friendly

Kickoff: 7:30pm EST, Wed. Aug. 2, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL, USA

Watch: ESPN App, ESPN+

“We are thrilled to partner with the Soccer Champions Tour and bring matches featuring these iconic soccer clubs playing in the U.S. to such a wide audience globally,” said Neil Glat, Co-President, for the Americas region at Sportfive, which is the company that put on this event.

“The U.S. has increasingly become a destination for the world’s best soccer teams during the summer, and these matches offer fans a chance to see teams play in some of the most premier sports venues in the U.S.”

Real Madrid opens the season with a La Liga fixture at Athletic Club. This is the final tune-up for Juve too, who raise the curtain on their season against Udinese on August 20.

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at who could be in the first team for both sides in this mouth-watering fixture (at least as far as friendlies go)

Starting XI Predictions for Both Sides

Real Madrid (4-1-2-1-2)

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos; Bellingham, Modric; Diaz; Rodrygo, Vini

Juventus (3-5-2)

Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Gatti; Weah, Miretti, Locatelli, McKennie, Kostic; Kean, Chiesa

