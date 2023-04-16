Real Madrid Team News at Chelsea (UCL): Junior, Kroos, Mendy

It looks like Real Madrid could have another European title celebration this summer. Obviously, Manchester City are going to have something to say about that, before all is said and done, but Madrid are definitely looking the part of the UCL titlists, again.

First they’ll have to finish off Chelsea in the quarterfinals, and in order to do just that, a trip to Stamford Bridge awaits. So let’s preview.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid UCL Quarterfinal Leg 2/2 FYIs

Kick: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 8 PM Local Time, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Aggregate: Real Madrid leads 2-0

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Win 90 Minute Result Probabilities: Chelsea 35%, Real Madrid 38%, Extra Time 27%

Real Madrid Team News

Forward Vinicius Junior and midfielder Toni Kroos were both absent from Saturday’s 2-0 win over Cadiz in La Liga due to overload, causing muscular fatigue. It was just a minor knock, for both and their missing out was all for precautionary reasons, nothing more. They’ll come back in the team for the midweek clash.

The only guy who won’t be available is long-term absentee Ferland Mendy, who is still recovering from a calf injury. He is progressing along, but this match comes too soon for him to feature.

All in all, Carlo Ancelotti has a great situation right now, fitness wise.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories