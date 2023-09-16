Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is currently the leading scorer in LaLiga this season, with five goals from his first four matches this season. He’s already surpassed the total number of scoring strikes achieved by Eden Hazard, during the Belgian’s time at the Bernabeau.

Although it is very early, the former Borussia Dortmund man is looking like the top signing of the summer transfer window.

Real Sociedad at Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 16, 8pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 12 pts, WWWW Real Sociedad 8th, 6 pts, WDDD

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 59% Draw 23% Real Sociedad 18%

Bellingham was in fine form with England over the international competition period as well, and overall, he’s looking like a true Ballon d’Or candidate. His manager, Carlo Ancelotti, explained why Bellingham has adjusted so well and so rapidly to a new team, league and country.

Good players with personality suffer a bit less than the others,” Ancelotti said at a press conference today, ahead of tomorrow’s home clash against Real Sociedad.

“There’s no other reason. A player with personality above all, more than quality, means that an important shirt like Real Madrid’s doesn’t weigh so much.

Exactly, it’s all about personality.

Real Madrid, currently sitting top of the table, have taken the maximum points thus far this season, and Jude Bellingham is one of the primary reasons why.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories