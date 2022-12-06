Josko Gvardiol Admits He Would Like to Play for Real Madrid

There are several masked men who are impressing on the pitch at this World Cup, with Croatia and RB Leipzig defender Joško Gvardiol among the best. Known as “Little Pep,” as his last name is so similar to Guardiola, the football world is watching his fine form on display at Qatar this month.

He’s been linked with several clubs, including Chelsea, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, with Stamford Bridge reportedly leading the way in the race to acquire him.

That said, Gvardiol has admitted he would like to play for Real Madrid, with his revealing that a national teammate, Luke Modric, is getting in his ear.

“Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world. Who knows, maybe one day I’ll be able to play there. I’d like it”, the 20-year-old said in an interview with Relevo. He then spoke about his superstar national teammate, Luka Modric, recruiting him to the Bernabeu.

“Modric doesn’t have to tell me anything, not needed – I know how special is to be linked with Real Madrid,” he said.

He has of course said similar things about playing for Chelsea, what an honor it is to be linked with that club, how much he would like to play for them, etc. These remarks of course invited more transfer speculation. So it really sounds like he’s ready to move on from the Bundesliga and make the jump to a bigger club. Watch this space and stay tuned.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

