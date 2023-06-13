Real Madrid Transfer Talk: Kai Havertz, Brahim Diaz, Fran Garcia

It’s a double shot of Real Madrid transfer talk on this Monday. Part one covered Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane (go here for that). Part two focuses on Kai Havertz, Brahim Diaz and Fran Garcia.

Who can replace the goal-scoring of Karim Benzema now that he’s gone to Saudi Arabia?

Will it be Havertz, the most expensive German born player of all-time?

His 2021 UCL final match winning goal will make him a legend forever at Chelsea, even though most would consider his overall tenure with the club to be a flop.

He’s coming off a rather down year, and it is easy to see why he wants out.

He was never able to rack up the goals with the Blues like he did with Bayer Leverkusen. Just like Timo Werner, he’s a German international that scored at will in the Bundesliga, moved to Chelsea and couldn’t replicate it.

Is it really all their fault though?

Or is a Stamford Bridge too far for any forward to actually have true, consistently sustained success. The career of many a forward has dwindled and diminished in a Blues shirt.

While both Arsenal and Real Madrid are reportedly keen, Chelsea are said to be demanding £70-75m for Havertz, a price that is said to be turning off both teams. The Evening Standard has more.

Elsewhere, Brahim Diaz has now returned to the Santiago Bernabeu after three years on loan on AC Milan. The Spaniard and attacking player has signed a new deal, one that will be four years long, and comes with an improved salary.

The Athletic has more on the 23-year-old and his new deal here.

And finally, the first official signing of the summer transfer window, for Real Madrid, is not Jude Bellingham, even though it feels that way. It is actually is Fran Garcia, a Spain international and fullback who spent the past three seasons with Rayo Vallecano.

Madrid had owned half of his rights, but they have now bought out the player’s rights entirely, to the tune of €5 million.

The club statement reads:

“Real Madrid C. F. and Rayo Vallecano have agreed the transfer of the player Fran Garcia, who will be with the club for the next four seasons.”

