Real Madrid vs Juventus Team News: Guler, Ceballos, Vlahovic

Soccer Champions Tour FYIs

Real Madrid vs Juventus Club Friendly

Kickoff: 7:30pm EST, Wed. Aug. 2, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL, USA

Watch: ESPN App, ESPN+

Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Predictions

The Soccer Champions Tour features these two teams, plus FC Barcelona, AC Milan, Arsenal and Manchester United competing in seven matches from July 22-August 2.

The tour included matches at some of the most iconic American venues including the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, NRG Stadium in Houston, Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Let’s preview this friendly, which is set to take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

Real Madrid v. Juventus Team News

It’s a match-up of the club that dominates (although not as much lately) their domestic league versus one that co-dominates their nation’s top flight with their arch-rival club.

Let’s start with the Italian Job, as Dusan Vlahovic might miss this one as his agent is working on negotiating a move away. Chelsea are the front-runners, although any deal there is potentially complicated by the prospect of Romelu Lukaku going the other way.

No real fresh injury concerns at this time, but Nicolo Fagioli and Adrien Rabiot did not make the trip across the pond with everyone else.

Shifting over to Los Blancos, the wait to see if new sensation Arda Guler lives up to the hype will have to wait even longer now.

His knee injury has seen him catch an early flight back to the Spanish capital to undergo treatment. And finally Dani Ceballos will continue to remain sidelined, due to a hamstring problem.

