It is clear what is on the line here when Real Madrid visits Girona tomorrow night. It’s a top of the table clash, as first place hosts second place. It’s always unique and interesting to see a club that isn’t part of the El Clasico rivalry sitting in the pent house of the La Liga standings, but here we are.

Major credit to Michel Sanchez for what he’s been able to do thus far on the young season.

Girona vs Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 30, 5:30pm, Montivili

Real Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

LL Position, Form: Real Madrid 2nd, 18 pts, WLWWW Girona 1st, 19 pts, WWWWW

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 49% Draw 24% Girona 27%

As for his counterpart, Carlo Ancelotti, he’ll no doubt pick his strongest side possible for the headliner fixture of this weekend’s action in the Spanish top flight. With Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr. now back 100% match fit and back in the mix, here is what we think that looks like.

Enjoy the massive match everyone!

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Girona

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho, Fran Garcia; Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Jude Bellingham; Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo

