Real Madrid sit second in the La Liga table on this international break, the final one of the calendar year 2023. With quite a bit of time until Los Blancos take to the pitch again, now is the occasion to do some Madrid transfer talk, starting with Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies.

Arguably the fact of Canadian football, where they call it soccer, just like they do here in the United States, he’s more high profile a star than most players at his position.

??? Alphonso Davies’ agent Nedal Huoseh on reports of decision not to sign new deal at Bayern to join Real Madrid… “That’s inaccurate. Right now, Phonzy is at Bayern Munich, that’s where his focus is”, told @kessler_philipp. pic.twitter.com/HWNABuvMbd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 14, 2023

According to Relevo, Madrid want to make the left-sided full back, who is entering the final year of his current deal, their very first signing next summer. However, his agent has kind of slowed the roll on that- as you can see from the tweet via worldwide transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. According to the agent of Davies, his contract situation currently remains unsettled, and he has not made any agreement to join Madrid yet.

Staying with the full back position, Chelsea team captain Reece James is enjoying a good run of match fitness, which is not something we really get to say about him too much.

When he is playing regularly, we see the quality and form that could make him worth more than €80 million in the transfer market, should he decide to leave. Real Madrid and Manchester City are both keen, but he wants to stay put in London, claims 90min.

Finally, the agent of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, Félix Tainta told El Correo that a contract extension is far from a done deal.

“Let’s not forget that the contract ends in a few months,” he said. “There is no definitive offer from the club or the player…The player should decide his future.

Tainta dismissed rumors of an agreement having been reached:

“If we talk about a definitive offer or apply pressure, we’re on the wrong track. I don’t know who can leak that and what purpose it serves, but if that’s the case, I would say they are wrong… The club knows what the player’s plan is, what he wants. There is no definitive offer from either party.”

In addition to Madrid, Williams is also wanted by Newcastle, Liverpool and Barcelona, among others.

“The fact that great clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Premier League clubs want me means I’m doing things well,” Nico said Relevo. “For me, it’s clear what decision I want. My agents are working on it.”

