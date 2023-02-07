Real Madrid certainly have a lot on the docket over the next few weeks. They have the Club World Cup semifinal on Wednesday night, with a Champions League match with Liverpool (rematch of last year’s title tilt) next week.

You also have the Copa del Rey El Clasico versus Barcelona, plus the usual slate of LaLiga fixtures. It all means that manager Carlo Ancelotti may do some squad rotation for the midweek match against Al Ahly.

Club World Cup Semifinal FYIs

Kickoff: 8pm, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco

Real Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Form Guide: Al Ahly WWWWW Real Madrid LWDWW

He has publicly hinted at doing so. If his somewhat weakened side, if indeed that is the route he chooses to go, wins they will meet the winner of Brazilian side Flamengo versus Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal.

If Madrid win both, it will mark the eighth occasion in which they have achieved Club World Cup glory. It’s a very overflowing trophy case at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, but hey, why not add one more?

That is the point of this exercise, right? Overall, the team we picked has some strength and quality.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Al Ahly (Club World Cup)

Lunin; Odriozola, Rudiger, Nacho, Camavinga; Kroos, Ceballos, Modric; Asensio, Diaz, Rodrygo

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

