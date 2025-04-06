Real Madrid Team News at Arsenal: Mendy, Courtois, Ceballos

Real Madrid are expected to be in pretty good shape, fitness wise, when they travel to Arsenal on Tuesday night. Former Gunner Dani Ceballos (calf issue) is likely to be available for selection here, and could face his former team. Likewise goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (muscular issue) and Ferland Mendy (muscular problem) are expected to power through their problems and be fit to feature here as well.

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Tue. April 8, 8pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Arsenal Real Madrid

Starting Lineup Predictions Arsenal Real Madrid

Google’s Result Probability: Real Madrid 31% Draw 29% Arsenal 40%

Real Madrid Team News

So we’ll see if Ceballos features or not.

While that triad should be available here, one guy that won’t is Aurelien Tchouameni. The Frenchman midfielder is suspended for the first leg, due to yellow card accumulation.

He will be back for the second however. And of course, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are done for the season.

Overall, Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti should be able to field a very strong side here, in what might be the headliner tie of the UCL midweek slate.

You can expect strength versus strength on Tuesday night.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories