Real Madrid Team News vs Barcelona (Friendly): Ceballos, Guler

Real Madrid does the second portion of their “Texas two-step” Saturday night, when they take on arch-rivals FC Barcelona in Dallas on Saturday night. Other than midfielders Dani Ceballos and Arda Guler, they have a fit squad.

Having beaten Manchester United 2-0 last night in Houston, Texas, Los Blancos will look to complete the Lone Star State sweep with a preseason El Clasico. While it is a friendly, can anyone ever call it a “friendly” when these two teams get together?

Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona

Kickoff: Sat July 29, 4pm CST, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX, USA

This clash will be staged at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, a football cathedral that many call “Jerry’s World” (after megalomaniacal Cowboys owner Jerry Jones) or the Death Star. When you see it on TV, you’ll see why.

It’s exceedingly massive, overly expensive and truly state-of-the-art.

Take it all in, fans of both clubs (and neutrals as well)

Real Madrid Team News

As we said in the intro, Carlo Ancelotti has a mostly fit squad to choose from, but Ceballos is still not recovered from his hamstring injury. He’ll be out for a few weeks yet. As for Guler, the Turkish teenage phenom could be on limited duty here. Due to a knock with his thigh, his minutes will be managed.

