Real Madrid return to action in nine days time, when they’ll visit Sevilla for a La Liga fixture. In the meantime, we have plenty of news to discuss- contract extensions and massive release clauses for Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr.

Let’s start with Camavinga, 20, whose new deal will see his time at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu (at least in theory) extend until 2028.

That is according to an article in COPE, a French outlet that reports the midfielder will see a significant increase in salary and his contract’s release clause.

How big is that release clause now? A whopping €1 billion (£862m/$1.06bn), so that means only the biggest, boldest and richest clubs could procure him away from Madrid now.

It has been reported that the extreme releases clause increases were referred to as the Anti-Saudi clauses, due to the financial aggression of the clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Ditto for Vini and Fede Valverde, they are also newly minted men with €1 billion release clauses. With Vini and Valverde, the new contract extensions will run until 2027, and of course, come with a new augmentation in pay grade.

Vini’s previous release clause had been thought to be around €700 million. The Brazilian scoring sensation and dancing machine has established himself as an integral part of the Madrid attack.

As for Valverde, he is now a cannot be dropped first team regular, with the 25-year-old Uruguayan now receiving his just payday.

All three are considered an integral part of the future of the club. Not just the future, but the present too.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema leaving, and Toni Kroos and Luka Modric aging/taking on lesser roles, we have seen a changing of the guard in Madrid.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories