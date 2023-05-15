Real Madrid Team News at Man City: Eduardo Camavinga Update

As was expected, the Real Madrid team traveling to Manchester City will include Eduardo Camavinga, and you know that means- they’ll now have a fully fit squad. The travel squad for the UCL semifinal second leg was announced earlier today, and Camavinga was the only strong doubt, having suffered a big knock on his knee in Saturday’s game versus Getafe.

Additionally, Ferland Mendy completed 45 minutes of action on the weekend, indicating that he is indeed fully recovered from a chronic calf problem.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Wed May 17, 8pm, The Etihad

Competition: UCL Semifinals, Leg 2/2, Aggregate 1-1

Team News: Real Madrid Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Manchester City

Google Result Probability (90 Min): Real Madrid 31% Manchester City 60% Extra Time 25%

Elsewhere Eder Militao returns from having been suspended in the first leg.

Finally, Karim Benzema, David Alaba and Rodrygo were all rested from the La Liga fixture on the weekend, which means we’ll see them all with first team assignments here.

Los Blancos will need to overcome the odds here, if they’re to return to the final, as the consensus among pundits here believes that City will finish them off here at home. Madrid have certainly won big matches, against all odds, in this competition before.

So have your popcorn ready when you watch this one!

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank.

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

