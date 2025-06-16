By the time this past season had ended, Real Madrid had a very lengthy list of walking wounded. That list included the likes of Eder Militao (cruciate ligament), Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal (cruciate ligament), David Alaba (meniscus), Ferland Mendy, Endrick and Eduardo Camavinga. However, preparations for the 2025 Club World Cup competition has seeing their injured contingent progress forward on the comeback trail.

According to reports, Militao, Rudiger, Carvajal, and Alaba all took part in some portion of Saturday’s training session with the rest of the first team squad.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal FYIs

Kickoff: Wed June 18, 3pm EST, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

Competition: 2025 FIFA Club World Grouping H Group Stage Matchday 1 of 3

Real Madrid Preview Material: Tournament Preview Latest Transfer Talk Team News Starting XI Prediction

Watch: DAZN is streaming it for free, with TNT Sports, Tru TV airing some games here and there.

Real Madrid Team News

It remains to be seen how many, if any, are declared fit to face Al-Hilal on Wednesday night, but they should all be available for selection at some point of Los Blancos’ Club World Cup campaign. And on Monday, Camavinga took a significant step towards returning to the fold.

Out since April with a hamstring muscle injury, Camavinga was back outdoors, on grass, partaking in a solo session.

While he was not in full training with the rest of the squad yet, he should also return to full fitness at some point this tournament. We should see the French midfielder back in action before too long.

As for Mendy and Endrick, they were not in the travel party, and will therefore miss the entire tournament.

